Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has increased by 0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 4.88. However, the company has seen a -7.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Investors need to pay close attention to Payoneer Global (PAYO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYO is 0.80.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PAYO is 258.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYO on December 19, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stock saw a decrease of -7.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Kraft Arnon, who sale 39,723 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Kraft Arnon now owns 729,371 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $211,414 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Director of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 14,073 shares at $5.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 2,741,429 shares at $71,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.