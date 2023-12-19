Paramount Group Inc’s (PGRE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has gone up by 0.10% for the week, with a 13.73% rise in the past month and a 2.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.09% for PGRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.96% for PGRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

The public float for PGRE is 185.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGRE on December 19, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

PGRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) has dropped by -1.20 compared to previous close of 5.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGRE Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Paramount Group Inc saw -10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 641,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc, valued at $94,540 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 621,812 shares at $231,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Equity return is now at value -2.59, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.