Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 15.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Many stocks under $20 have been beaten down in recent years, due to the struggles that their issuing companies have undergone, the Street’s overdone fears about interest rates and economic growth, or some combination of all of those factors. But with the economy staying strong and the Street becoming much less concerned about rates, many of these names are going to make big comebacks in the months and years ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PAAS is 363.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAAS on December 19, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has seen a 4.19% increase in the past week, with a 7.38% rise in the past month, and a -4.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.70% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

PAAS Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw -5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value -6.24, with -4.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.