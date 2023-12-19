Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has gone up by 2.57% for the week, with a 26.94% rise in the past month and a 30.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for PANW’s stock, with a 33.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is 174.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.28.

The public float for PANW is 310.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On December 19, 2023, PANW’s average trading volume was 4.02M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.09 in comparison to its previous close of 307.30, however, the company has experienced a 2.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-18 that Wendi Whitmore, SVP and Head of Palo Alto Network’s cybersecurity team, joins Bloomberg Radio to discuss cyber risks and costs for businesses ——– Get more on The Tape Podcast On Apple: http://bit.ly/3YrBfOi On Spotify: http://bit.ly/3SPPZ8F Anywhere: http://bit.ly/43hOc0r

PANW Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.71. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 120.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Golechha Dipak, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $305.04 back on Dec 13. After this action, Golechha Dipak now owns 74,171 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $762,600 using the latest closing price.

Arora Nikesh, the Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 300,000 shares at $305.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Arora Nikesh is holding 845,116 shares at $91,738,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Equity return is now at value 45.84, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.