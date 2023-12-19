Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) is above average at 27.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

The public float for OTIS is 408.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OTIS on December 19, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 90.19, however, the company has experienced a 1.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Otis showcases resilience in its service-centric model, navigating challenges in elevator industry markets. Financially stable Q3 results reveal steady growth in sales, increased service orders, and strategic dividend policies. In this article, we go over the latest financials while addressing critical issues such as China and Otis’ negative equity.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS’s stock has risen by 1.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.64% and a quarterly rise of 8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Otis Worldwide Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.33% for OTIS’s stock, with a 6.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTIS Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.85. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw 14.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Ryan Michael Patrick, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $90.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ryan Michael Patrick now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $576,676 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corp, sale 3,992 shares at $90.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 42,097 shares at $362,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.