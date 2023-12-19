Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18.

The public float for ORGN is 109.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ORGN was 1.59M shares.

ORGN) stock’s latest price update

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s stock price has plunge by 9.56relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Stocks are down on Tuesday as investors wait for the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting to be published later today. The Fed will release the minutes from its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m.

ORGN’s Market Performance

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has seen a 13.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.46% decline in the past month and a -34.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.81% for ORGN’s stock, with a -68.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7932. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -80.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Bissell John, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Dec 13. After this action, Bissell John now owns 1,173,828 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $31,224 using the latest closing price.

Lee Joshua C., the General Counsel of Origin Materials Inc, sale 17,500 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Lee Joshua C. is holding 261,194 shares at $13,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 10.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.