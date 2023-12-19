Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for OGN is 255.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OGN was 5.32M shares.

OGN) stock’s latest price update

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.31 in relation to its previous close of 13.08. However, the company has experienced a 16.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-12 that Jenny Harrington, Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO, discusses her top dividend picks for 2024.

OGN’s Market Performance

OGN’s stock has risen by 16.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.82% and a quarterly drop of -30.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Organon & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.87% for OGN’s stock, with a -32.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGN Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Organon & Co. saw -53.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Organon & Co. (OGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.