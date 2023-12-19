Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) has increased by 9.39 when compared to last closing price of 0.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Richard Vincent – CFO James Breitmeyer – President and CEO Salim Yazji – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Carl Byrnes – Northland Securities Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Markets Operator Greetings and welcome to Oncternal Therapeutics third-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ONCT is also noteworthy at 1.24.

The public float for ONCT is 53.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCT on December 19, 2023 was 191.86K shares.

ONCT’s Market Performance

ONCT’s stock has seen a 1.39% increase for the week, with a 29.87% rise in the past month and a 24.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.46% for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.18% for ONCT’s stock, with a 7.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONCT Trading at 24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.63%, as shares surge +34.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3694. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc saw -58.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCT starting from Kaufmann Gunnar F., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kaufmann Gunnar F. now owns 94,726 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,079 using the latest closing price.

Kaufmann Gunnar F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Kaufmann Gunnar F. is holding 91,726 shares at $8,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Equity return is now at value -79.05, with -69.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.