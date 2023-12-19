Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stock Records -6.17% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has gone up by 0.49% for the week, with a -2.18% drop in the past month and a -6.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for OHI is 244.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on December 19, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 30.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that In the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Lucy laments to Charlie Brown that she never gets the present she wants for Christmas. That is, real estate.

OHI Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.33. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 10.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.