Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 83.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Undeniably, unless some catastrophic black swan event materializes, 2023 will go down as the year of tech stocks to buy. Let’s not even start to argue the point.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 0.99.

The public float for OKTA is 154.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for OKTA on December 19, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stock saw an increase of 14.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.16% and a quarterly increase of 2.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Okta Inc (OKTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.81% for OKTA’s stock, with a 10.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $75 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.18. In addition, Okta Inc saw 23.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Schwartz Larissa, who sale 1,125 shares at the price of $71.82 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schwartz Larissa now owns 20,352 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $80,797 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Larissa, the of Okta Inc, sale 2,334 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Schwartz Larissa is holding 21,477 shares at $163,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -8.33, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc (OKTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.