Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OCUL is also noteworthy at 0.95.

The public float for OCUL is 75.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on December 19, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 3.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL’s stock has risen by 3.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 59.65% and a quarterly rise of 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.18% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.47% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCUL Trading at 32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares surge +55.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc saw 29.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from SUMMER ROAD LLC, who purchase 1,538,461 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, SUMMER ROAD LLC now owns 7,660,550 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, valued at $4,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Mattessich Antony C., the President and CEO of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, purchase 6,500 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Mattessich Antony C. is holding 6,500 shares at $24,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Equity return is now at value -247.99, with -41.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.