NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for NXPI is 257.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on December 19, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 232.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $219.13, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has seen a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.21% gain in the past month and a 15.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.46% for NXPI’s stock, with a 19.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXPI Trading at 16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.92. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw 45.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Jensen Christopher L, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $221.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Jensen Christopher L now owns 4,765 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $1,547,000 using the latest closing price.

Sievers Kurt, the CEO & President of NXP Semiconductors NV, sale 8,699 shares at $218.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Sievers Kurt is holding 208,428 shares at $1,897,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Equity return is now at value 36.19, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.