Nextracker Inc’s (NXT) Stock: A 10.48% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NXT) has gone up by 9.51% for the week, with a 18.48% rise in the past month and a 8.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.48% for NXT’s stock, with a 21.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for NXT is 48.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on December 19, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.36relation to previous closing price of 47.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that BECN, SUN, NXT, FPAY and HGTY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 19, 2023.

NXT Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.79. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 50.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from SHUGAR DANIEL S, who purchase 37,821 shares at the price of $39.63 back on Dec 07. After this action, SHUGAR DANIEL S now owns 77,713 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $1,498,823 using the latest closing price.

Schlesinger Leah, the GC, Ch Eth & Compl Off’r & Sec of Nextracker Inc, sale 2,192 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Schlesinger Leah is holding 5,114 shares at $87,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.