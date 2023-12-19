Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has gone up by 19.69% for the week, with a 48.78% rise in the past month and a -6.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.01% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.21% for NCPL’s stock, with a -49.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NCPL is at 0.77.

The public float for NCPL is 7.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for NCPL on December 19, 2023 was 326.51K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.22 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a 19.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-05 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that Founder, Jason Frishman, will present at the Singular Research 18th annual “Best of the Uncovereds” conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Presentation Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Presentation Time: 2:00 pm PST Track: Track 2 Location: AMA Conference Center, San Francisco Registration: To register please use this link During h.

NCPL Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.32%, as shares surge +62.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +19.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3398. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -71.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Equity return is now at value 7.36, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.