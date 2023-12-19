Neonode Inc. (NEON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NEON is at 2.15.

The public float for NEON is 11.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for NEON on December 19, 2023 was 44.72K shares.

The stock price of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) has jumped by 26.09 compared to previous close of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday November 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

NEON’s Market Performance

Neonode Inc. (NEON) has seen a 35.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 75.00% gain in the past month and a 18.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.96% for NEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.05% for NEON’s stock, with a -53.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at 52.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.85%, as shares surge +76.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON rose by +35.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4200. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw -63.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Equity return is now at value -24.72, with -25.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.