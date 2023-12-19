Navigating the Volatility of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s (HE) Stock

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has gone up by 2.63% for the week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month and a 3.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for HE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for HE stock, with a simple moving average of -49.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is above average at 7.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.

The public float for HE is 109.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HE on December 19, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

HE) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)’s stock price has plunge by -3.94relation to previous closing price of 14.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that We all have that one neighbor who puts up their Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving. If you don’t know that person in your town, it’s probably you.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HE Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. saw -67.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.