Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has seen a 2.14% increase in the past week, with a 3.44% gain in the past month, and a 8.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is above average at 24.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.

The public float for NDAQ is 425.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NDAQ on December 19, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 54.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-13 that Nasdaq co-President Tal Cohen explains the company’s plans to deploy technology developed for a curtailed custodian business for cryptocurrencies in the US to expand in other nascent markets, including carbon capture. ——–

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.21. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from DENNISON ANN M, who sale 5,150 shares at the price of $49.41 back on Nov 01. After this action, DENNISON ANN M now owns 59,359 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $254,461 using the latest closing price.

Torgeby Johan, the Director of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $50.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Torgeby Johan is holding 22,466 shares at $705,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.