Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.

The public float for MIRM is 35.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MIRM on December 19, 2023 was 502.52K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MIRM) stock’s latest price update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.87 compared to its previous closing price of 34.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-20 that FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

MIRM’s Market Performance

MIRM’s stock has fallen by -8.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.05% and a quarterly drop of -5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.60% for MIRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.90% for the last 200 days.

MIRM Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.36. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 50.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from Howe Jolanda, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $32.40 back on Dec 05. After this action, Howe Jolanda now owns 0 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $81,000 using the latest closing price.

GREY MICHAEL G, the Director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 14,216 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that GREY MICHAEL G is holding 0 shares at $454,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Equity return is now at value -74.91, with -32.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.