Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s (MRTX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MRTX stock has gone up by 3.42%, with a monthly gain of 3.87% and a quarterly surge of 80.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.74% for Mirati Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for MRTX’s stock, with a 35.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77.

The public float for MRTX is 63.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.45% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MRTX was 2.37M shares.

MRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has jumped by 1.63 compared to previous close of 57.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Mirati (MRTX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of MRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRTX Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRTX rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.02. In addition, Mirati Therapeutics Inc saw 29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRTX starting from Hickey Benjamin, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $56.67 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hickey Benjamin now owns 103,694 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc, valued at $125,807 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Jamie, the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Mirati Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,388 shares at $35.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Christensen Jamie is holding 144,032 shares at $85,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRTX

Equity return is now at value -69.95, with -59.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.