Metlife Inc (MET) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05.

The public float for MET is 620.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MET on December 19, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has decreased by -1.72 when compared to last closing price of 66.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 12/14/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors, ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 3 of the 68 were private or foreign exchange listed firms not tracked by YCharts, leaving 65 listed. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.17% to 9.08% in annual yield and ranged -15.07% to 36.4% in broker estimated one-year price target upsides by YCharts 12/14/23 reckoning.

MET’s Market Performance

Metlife Inc (MET) has seen a 0.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.14% gain in the past month and a -1.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for MET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for MET’s stock, with a 9.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.14. In addition, Metlife Inc saw -9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeh C., the Director of Metlife Inc, purchase 17 shares at $51.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Johnson Jeh C. is holding 2,526 shares at $879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Metlife Inc (MET) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.