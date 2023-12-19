Mesa Air Group Inc.’s (MESA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has gone down by -26.96% for the week, with a 41.32% rise in the past month and a -29.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.88% for MESA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.34% for MESA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.98.

The public float for MESA is 32.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MESA on December 19, 2023 was 422.02K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has dropped by -13.85 compared to previous close of 0.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, -3.42% said Thursday it plans to file a notification of a late filing for its annual report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The filing will provide it with an automatic 15-day extension to release its 2023 10-K annual report.

MESA Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -26.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9161. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -45.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.