Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for MTCH is 270.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MTCH was 5.74M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has plunged by -0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 34.30, but the company has seen a 5.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that Artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled impressive gains for many investors in 2023. But as we get ready to usher in a new year, some analysts and investors wonder if artificial intelligence is a bubble.

MTCH’s Market Performance

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.73% rise in the past month, and a -19.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.70. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 30,352 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $16,160 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 22,243 shares at $116,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.