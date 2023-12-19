Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOOR is at 1.65.

The public float for DOOR is 21.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for DOOR on December 19, 2023 was 163.43K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DOOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has dropped by -15.97 compared to previous close of 102.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-18 that Masonite CEO Howard Heckes joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss their decision to acquire PGT Innovations in $3 billion deal, whether they would run into regulatory hurdles, and more.

DOOR’s Market Performance

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) has seen a -7.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.43% decline in the past month and a -9.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for DOOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.09% for DOOR’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOOR Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOOR fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.15. In addition, Masonite International Corp saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOOR starting from Steinfeld Jay Ira, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $81.97 back on Nov 10. After this action, Steinfeld Jay Ira now owns 6,217 shares of Masonite International Corp, valued at $49,182 using the latest closing price.

Shellabarger Catherine Anne, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Masonite International Corp, sale 803 shares at $93.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Shellabarger Catherine Anne is holding 3,769 shares at $75,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOOR

Equity return is now at value 20.81, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masonite International Corp (DOOR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.