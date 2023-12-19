Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has jumped by 9.80 compared to previous close of 7.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Does Manitex (MNTX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) Right Now?

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MNTX is at 0.87.

The public float for MNTX is 13.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for MNTX on December 19, 2023 was 88.80K shares.

MNTX’s Market Performance

MNTX stock saw an increase of 20.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.83% and a quarterly increase of 82.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Manitex International Inc (MNTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.19% for MNTX’s stock, with a 63.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MNTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNTX Trading at 48.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +34.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTX rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Manitex International Inc saw 110.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTX starting from LANGEVIN DAVID J, who sale 1,142 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Mar 08. After this action, LANGEVIN DAVID J now owns 962,460 shares of Manitex International Inc, valued at $6,075 using the latest closing price.

LANGEVIN DAVID J, the Executive Chairman of Manitex International Inc, sale 1,177 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LANGEVIN DAVID J is holding 943,602 shares at $6,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTX

Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.