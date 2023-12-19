Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAMA is 1.04.

The public float for MAMA is 27.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAMA on December 19, 2023 was 327.32K shares.

MAMA) stock’s latest price update

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.55 in comparison to its previous close of 3.91, however, the company has experienced a 14.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Prepared foods industry has a total addressable market of $25 billion and is expected to grow at around 9.5% per year until 2030. Mama’s Creations aims to become the leading supplier of prepared foods for grocery stores and has already made significant progress, with products sold in over 8,000 stores. Recent organizational improvements and an expanded sales team prime them to take market share and grow quickly.

MAMA’s Market Performance

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has seen a 14.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.99% gain in the past month and a -1.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for MAMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.98% for MAMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.17% for the last 200 days.

MAMA Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAMA rose by +12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Mama’s Creations Inc. saw 147.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMA

Equity return is now at value 49.29, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.