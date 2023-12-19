Make Informed Decisions with Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock Updates

In the past week, ENB stock has gone up by 1.49%, with a monthly gain of 7.93% and a quarterly surge of 1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Enbridge Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for ENB’s stock, with a -1.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 31.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ENB is 2.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENB on December 19, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 35.38. However, the company has seen a 1.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $35.51, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session.

ENB Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.74. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.