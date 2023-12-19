LQR House Inc (LQR) Stock Records -88.51% Quarterly Movement

The stock of LQR House Inc (LQR) has gone up by 270.37% for the week, with a 6.50% rise in the past month and a -88.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 32.63% for LQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 112.70% for LQR stock, with a simple moving average of -87.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Right Now?

LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LQR on December 19, 2023 was 560.60K shares.

LQR) stock’s latest price update

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR)’s stock price has plunge by 55.64relation to previous closing price of 2.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 270.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

LQR Trading at -30.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.22%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR rose by +270.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -98.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 753,064 shares at the price of $0.08 back on Nov 21. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,781,131 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $58,582 using the latest closing price.

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc, purchase 86,400 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Dollinger Sean is holding 2,028,067 shares at $100,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LQR House Inc (LQR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.