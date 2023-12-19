Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for LOW is 574.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of LOW was 2.97M shares.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 225.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Some stocks just aren’t worth the risk no matter how affordable the share price looks. Plenty of well-known companies that have enjoyed dominant positions in the past now look tired.

LOW’s Market Performance

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has experienced a 8.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.77% rise in the past month, and a 3.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.60% for LOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $215 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.33. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw 12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.