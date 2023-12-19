Lilium N.V (LILM) Stock Experiences 36.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, LILM stock has gone down by -9.09%, with a monthly gain of 36.36% and a quarterly surge of 26.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.97% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.00% for LILM’s stock, with a 23.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LILM is also noteworthy at 2.03.

The public float for LILM is 231.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on December 19, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.25, however, the company has experienced a -9.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Flying car stocks are booming among retail investors as the technology approaches full-scale deployment. Last week, the Japanese company NEC tested a passenger-carrying aircraft.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +37.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1074. In addition, Lilium N.V saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Lilium N.V (LILM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.