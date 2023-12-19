Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 18.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas – Field Services sector have probably already heard of Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Schlumberger (SLB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is 5.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 1.91.

The public float for LBRT is 162.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On December 19, 2023, LBRT’s average trading volume was 2.80M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen a 4.29% increase in the past week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month, and a 2.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for LBRT’s stock, with a 16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.86. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 1,385 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,841,860 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $24,584 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 21,026 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,843,245 shares at $383,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.