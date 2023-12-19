Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -26.88 in relation to its previous close of 76.04. However, the company has experienced a -22.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) is above average at 38.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.

The public float for LNTH is 67.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNTH on December 19, 2023 was 977.34K shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH’s stock has seen a -22.75% decrease for the week, with a -18.42% drop in the past month and a -12.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for Lantheus Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.76% for LNTH’s stock, with a -28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNTH Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -22.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.35. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc saw 9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Sabens Andrea, who sale 341 shares at the price of $75.62 back on Dec 13. After this action, Sabens Andrea now owns 59,085 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc, valued at $25,786 using the latest closing price.

Blanchfield Paul, the President of Lantheus Holdings Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $67.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Blanchfield Paul is holding 88,651 shares at $101,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.