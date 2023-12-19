Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, KNX stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly gain of 9.59% and a quarterly surge of 7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for KNX’s stock, with a 3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 24.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.

The public float for KNX is 156.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNX on December 19, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has decreased by -2.11 when compared to last closing price of 57.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that There’s a blueprint behind every winning investment that tends to be forgotten during the good and easy times in the stock market. However, following a solid plan is being called for in today’s environment.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $61 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.89. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Harrington Timothy Sean, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, Harrington Timothy Sean now owns 5,278 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $62,400 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons James L, the EVP – Operations of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sale 2,664 shares at $53.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Fitzsimmons James L is holding 4,632 shares at $143,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Equity return is now at value 5.41, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.