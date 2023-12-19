KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, KKR stock has gone up by 9.37%, with a monthly gain of 27.93% and a quarterly surge of 33.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for KKR & Co. Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.86% for KKR’s stock, with a 44.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) is above average at 27.77x. The 36-month beta value for KKR is also noteworthy at 1.61.

The public float for KKR is 667.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on December 19, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.79 in relation to its previous close of 83.81. However, the company has experienced a 9.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-13 that Capital waiting to be deployed, or so-called dry powder, rose 8% to a record $2.59 trillion in the past year, S&P said Tuesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $94 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.07. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 81.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Nov 15. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $32,700,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 15,000,000 shares at $36.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 4,570,327 shares at $552,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Equity return is now at value 14.75, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.