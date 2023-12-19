Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) has gone up by 7.89% for the week, with a 2.56% rise in the past month and a -32.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.37% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for KPTI’s stock, with a -58.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KPTI is at -0.24.

The public float for KPTI is 106.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.41% of that float. The average trading volume for KPTI on December 19, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

KPTI) stock’s latest price update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.21 in comparison to its previous close of 0.75, however, the company has experienced a 7.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Elhan Webb – SVP, IR Richard Paulson – President and CEO Reshma Rangwala – Chief Medical Officer Sohanya Cheng – Chief Commercial Officer Michael Mason – CFO Conference Call Participants Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Colleen Kusy – Baird Operator Good morning. My name is Guru and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KPTI Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7764. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc saw -76.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Paulson Richard A., who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 04. After this action, Paulson Richard A. now owns 787,579 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,861 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,606 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 791,201 shares at $3,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.