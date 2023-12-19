Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) has increased by 12.04 when compared to last closing price of 6.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Here, we discuss some reasons why investing in Journey Medical (DERM) stock now may turn out to be a prudent move.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.05.

The public float for DERM is 6.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DERM was 159.86K shares.

DERM’s Market Performance

The stock of Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has seen a 24.01% increase in the past week, with a 87.56% rise in the past month, and a 204.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.60% for DERM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.20% for DERM’s stock, with a 209.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 84.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares surge +88.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +24.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +377.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Journey Medical Corp saw 292.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Paley Jeffrey, who sale 1,745 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Nov 28. After this action, Paley Jeffrey now owns 70,727 shares of Journey Medical Corp, valued at $9,109 using the latest closing price.

Paley Jeffrey, the Director of Journey Medical Corp, sale 255 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Paley Jeffrey is holding 114,217 shares at $959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Equity return is now at value -56.72, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.