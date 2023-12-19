Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has decreased by -0.58 when compared to last closing price of 6.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Flying car stocks are booming among retail investors as the technology approaches full-scale deployment. Last week, the Japanese company NEC tested a passenger-carrying aircraft.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.14.

The public float for JOBY is 382.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.36% of that float. On December 19, 2023, JOBY’s average trading volume was 5.92M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY’s stock has seen a 4.92% increase for the week, with a 14.02% rise in the past month and a 0.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for Joby Aviation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.02% for JOBY’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 103.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 3,646 shares at the price of $6.92 back on Dec 18. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 7,629 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $25,230 using the latest closing price.

Papadopoulos Didier, the Head of Aircraft OEM of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 5,855 shares at $7.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Papadopoulos Didier is holding 11,275 shares at $41,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.