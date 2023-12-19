International Paper Co. (IP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) is 17.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IP is 1.04.

The public float for IP is 342.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On December 19, 2023, IP’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

IP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) has dropped by -1.58 compared to previous close of 37.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry’s prospects look dull, as low consumer spending is impacting demand. Despite this, stocks like SUZ, IP, KLBAY and SLVM are well-poised to gain from their growth initiatives.

IP’s Market Performance

International Paper Co. (IP) has seen a -0.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.58% gain in the past month and a 8.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for IP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for IP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.75. In addition, International Paper Co. saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from PLATH THOMAS J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $34.11 back on Nov 27. After this action, PLATH THOMAS J. now owns 43,253 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $153,495 using the latest closing price.

Goughnour Holly G., the Vice President & Controller of International Paper Co., sale 2,500 shares at $35.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Goughnour Holly G. is holding 8,219 shares at $89,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Paper Co. (IP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.