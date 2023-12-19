International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has seen a -0.47% decrease in the past week, with a 6.32% gain in the past month, and a 11.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for IBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for IBM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 0.76.

The public float for IBM is 912.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for IBM on December 19, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

IBM) stock’s latest price update

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has soared by 0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 162.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-18 that IBM will pay $2 billion to purchase Software AG’s enterprise technology platforms StreamSets and webMethods.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $170 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBM Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.50. In addition, International Business Machines Corp. saw 15.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corp., valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Equity return is now at value 32.89, with 5.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.