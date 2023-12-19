Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for INTS is 8.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTS on December 19, 2023 was 575.30K shares.

INTS) stock’s latest price update

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS)’s stock price has dropped by -20.10 in relation to previous closing price of 8.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

INTS’s Market Performance

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has experienced a -19.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 206.67% rise in the past month, and a 49.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.56% for INTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.85% for INTS’s stock, with a 35.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTS Trading at 72.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.28%, as shares surge +206.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS fell by -19.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

Equity return is now at value -151.79, with -98.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.