Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.77.

The public float for NOTV is 20.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.18% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTV was 239.33K shares.

NOTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) has jumped by 10.51 compared to previous close of 3.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

NOTV’s Market Performance

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has experienced a 14.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 62.91% rise in the past month, and a 10.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.00% for NOTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.41% for NOTV’s stock, with a -19.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTV Trading at 48.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.33%, as shares surge +77.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Inotiv Inc saw -29.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Beattie John Gregory, who purchase 47,966 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, Beattie John Gregory now owns 111,761 shares of Inotiv Inc, valued at $149,836 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of Inotiv Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Garrett Michael is holding 16,467 shares at $14,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -11.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.