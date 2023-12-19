Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) has increased by 30.63 when compared to last closing price of 1.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the company announced it has signed a new cooperation agreement with an unnamed company. According to a press release from Infobird, this will see it develop software for an information technology system to be used by the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IFBD is at 1.49.

The public float for IFBD is 6.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for IFBD on December 19, 2023 was 150.88K shares.

IFBD’s Market Performance

IFBD’s stock has seen a 37.21% increase for the week, with a -12.38% drop in the past month and a -36.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for Infobird Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.71% for IFBD’s stock, with a -91.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IFBD Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD rose by +36.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5090. In addition, Infobird Co Ltd saw -97.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFBD

Equity return is now at value -117.49, with -32.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.