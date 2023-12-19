Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for INDI is at 1.15.

The public float for INDI is 137.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.08% of that float. The average trading volume for INDI on December 19, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has soared by 3.80 in relation to previous closing price of 8.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Indie Semiconductor continues to put up stellar growth numbers. Under the surface, though, there are future events that could bite shareholders.

INDI’s Market Performance

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has seen a 8.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.68% gain in the past month and a 32.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for INDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.69% for INDI’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 35.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw 45.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh, who sale 8,429 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh now owns 0 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $68,528 using the latest closing price.

Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh, the SVP Chief Accounting Officer of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 44,718 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh is holding 8,429 shares at $358,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.