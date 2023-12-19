Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that We cannot end the year without adding a few penny stocks to our portfolio to take advantage of the opportunities coming up in the next cycle. Of course, we must rely on our investment thesis and our own analysis, but here I am to tell you a little about these undervalued penny stocks that are worth analyzing and evaluating to add to our portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01.

The public float for IMPP is 5.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 48.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on December 19, 2023 was 705.49K shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has seen a 26.63% increase in the past week, with a 48.41% rise in the past month, and a 59.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.46% for IMPP’s stock, with a -3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +49.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +26.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Equity return is now at value 25.27, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.