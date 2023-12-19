Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.14 in comparison to its previous close of 11.03, however, the company has experienced a -17.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Mr. Lei Xia, will present at H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM) is 55.19x, which is above its average ratio.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for IZM is 6.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On December 19, 2023, IZM’s average trading volume was 211.53K shares.

IZM’s Market Performance

IZM stock saw a decrease of -17.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.77% and a quarterly a decrease of 28.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.61% for Iczoom Group Inc (IZM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.98% for IZM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.54% for the last 200 days.

IZM Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.84%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM fell by -17.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, Iczoom Group Inc saw 182.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Equity return is now at value 13.45, with 1.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.