iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)’s stock price has increased by 35.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. However, the company has seen a 135.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that ICoreConnect (NASDAQ: ICCT ) stock is rising higher on Monday even without any clear news from the cloud-based software and technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why ICCT stock is up today.

Is It Worth Investing in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICCT is 0.75.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ICCT is 7.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICCT on December 19, 2023 was 497.51K shares.

ICCT’s Market Performance

ICCT stock saw an increase of 135.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 63.83% and a quarterly increase of -40.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.58% for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 100.31% for ICCT stock, with a simple moving average of -69.09% for the last 200 days.

ICCT Trading at 43.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.18%, as shares surge +77.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT rose by +135.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,125.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2000. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -77.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -433.70, with -84.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.