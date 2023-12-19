Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 189.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for HBM is 348.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HBM was 2.27M shares.

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has increased by 3.53 when compared to last closing price of 5.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-09 that (Kitco News) – Hudbay said yesterday it achieved record quarterly revenue of $480.5 million with strong copper production of 41,964 tonnes and record quarterly gold production of 101,417 ounces.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has risen by 16.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.17% and a quarterly rise of 15.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.05% for HBM’s stock, with a 15.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBM Trading at 22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 1.01, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.