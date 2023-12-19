Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOOK is 0.91.

The public float for HOOK is 74.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOK on December 19, 2023 was 450.87K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.65, however, the company has experienced a -14.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

HOOK’s Market Performance

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has seen a -14.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.98% gain in the past month and a -8.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for HOOK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5731. In addition, Hookipa Pharma Inc saw -30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Kandera Reinhard, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Aug 21. After this action, Kandera Reinhard now owns 43,092 shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc, valued at $5,075 using the latest closing price.

Kandera Reinhard, the Chief Financial Officer of Hookipa Pharma Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kandera Reinhard is holding 36,092 shares at $5,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Equity return is now at value -66.29, with -43.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.