Honeywell International Inc (HON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 203.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that In view of developing times when city panorama becomes intelligent, everyone should know what is at stake in this revolution. The existence of smart cities goes beyond a trend—it’s the reality that defines our present and foresees the future.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for HON is 658.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HON was 2.84M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

The stock of Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen a 2.35% increase in the past week, with a 7.55% rise in the past month, and a 4.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for HON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for HON’s stock, with a 6.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HON Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.32. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 41,000 shares at the price of $191.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 180,453 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $7,860,520 using the latest closing price.

Kapur Vimal, the President & COO of Honeywell International Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $197.46 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kapur Vimal is holding 8,622 shares at $1,283,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.