HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has jumped by 4.89 compared to previous close of 3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that After stuffing your portfolio with safe, stable stocks, prudent investors should also allocate a small portion to higher-risk, ultra-speculative names. Why? Because while they’re risky, these stocks boast huge upside potential if things break right.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.61.

The public float for HIVE is 87.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HIVE was 1.59M shares.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE stock saw an increase of 15.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.19% and a quarterly increase of 21.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.12% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.76% for HIVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.86% for the last 200 days.

HIVE Trading at 20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 168.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Equity return is now at value -78.44, with -61.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.