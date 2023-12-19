Hess Corporation (HES) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has soared by 0.77 in relation to previous closing price of 144.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that Shares of the U.S. oil and gas producer fell nearly 5% to $134.50 last week even as the S&P 500 rose for the sixth straight week. The downturn is significant because it puts Hess more than 20% below Chevron’s initial acquisition price of $171.00.

Is It Worth Investing in Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) Right Now?

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HES is at 1.38.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for HES is 277.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for HES on December 19, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

HES’s Market Performance

The stock of Hess Corporation (HES) has seen a 7.00% increase in the past week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month, and a -8.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for HES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for HES’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $171 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HES Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.71. In addition, Hess Corporation saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J, who sale 24,319 shares at the price of $156.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J now owns 113,670 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $3,815,885 using the latest closing price.

Slentz Andrew P, the Senior Vice President of Hess Corporation, sale 24,312 shares at $156.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Slentz Andrew P is holding 34,268 shares at $3,808,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Equity return is now at value 19.68, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hess Corporation (HES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.